“While Apple has solid speaker hardware that has been praised for its sound quality, the HomePod is hampered by Siri, which is just as stupid and borderline useless now as it was when it was launched six years ago,” Perlow writes. “[Apple]” has plenty of money to buy technology firms that can improve Siri’s intelligence, but there are any number of integration challenges when doing things that way. Money doesn’t solve all your problems.
“Microsoft would be a natural partner in cloud — if only Apple could get past its “not invented here” culture,” Perlow writes. “It would be a total no-brainer for Apple to rip Siri’s brains out and replace it with Cortana and all the back-end services Microsoft has for web and mobile on Azure and Office 365.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yeesh, Microsoft? No thanks.
Regardless, Apple obviously does need to do something about Siri. Hopefully, they now have it under proper management and are working on it.
In the meantime, as Perlow suggests, iOS users can download Cortana from the App Store and test it out to see how it compares to Siri.
