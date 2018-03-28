“If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the cool space gray accessories sold with iMac Pro, the latest Apple Store update has good news for you,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac.

“Apple is now selling the space gray accessories separately,” Rambo reports.

“The space gray Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is available for US$149, that’s a $20 premium when compared to the Silver model,” Rambo reports. “The space gray Apple Magic Mouse can be purchased for US$99, the Magic Trackpad is US$149.”



MacDailyNews Take: Then, just a little gray spray paint for your silver iMac and… voilà!

