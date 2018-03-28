“Apple is now selling the space gray accessories separately,” Rambo reports.
“The space gray Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is available for US$149, that’s a $20 premium when compared to the Silver model,” Rambo reports. “The space gray Apple Magic Mouse can be purchased for US$99, the Magic Trackpad is US$149.”
More info and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Then, just a little gray spray paint for your silver iMac and… voilà!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “David G.” for the heads up.]