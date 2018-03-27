“The case has been subject to two trials. In the last one, jurors ruled Google’s use of the Java code was permitted as ‘fair use’ under federal copyright law,” Kendall reports. “The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday overturned that holding. ‘We conclude that Google’s use of the Java API packages was not fair as a matter of law,’ the court wrote in a 56-page opinion.”
Kendall reports, “It sent the case back for a trial on how much damages Google should pay for infringement.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, the correct decision, despite the ludicrous length of time (a tech eon) it took to finally get top this point (and still more time to go).
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan” for the heads up.]