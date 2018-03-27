“A federal appeals court revived Oracle Corp.’s multibillion-dollar copyright infringement claims against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, ruling Tuesday that Google’s use of Oracle’s Java programming technology was unfair,” Brent Kendall reports for The Wall Street Journal. “”

“The case has been subject to two trials. In the last one, jurors ruled Google’s use of the Java code was permitted as ‘fair use’ under federal copyright law,” Kendall reports. “The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday overturned that holding. ‘We conclude that Google’s use of the Java API packages was not fair as a matter of law,’ the court wrote in a 56-page opinion.”

Kendall reports, “It sent the case back for a trial on how much damages Google should pay for infringement.”

Read more in the full article here.

