“A supplier of cobalt to Apple Inc. is joining with others in the industry to try to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is sourced ethically after some mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the top producer, were found to be dangerous or employ child labor,” Thomas Wilson reports for Bloomberg.

“China’s Huayou Cobalt Co. is among refiners, miners, gadget firms and global carmakers collaborating in the Better Cobalt trial project that seeks to track supply from Congo mines to the batteries used in phones and vehicles, said Nicholas Garrett, a director at the Better Sourcing Program running the pilot,” Wilson reports. “He declined to name other members while contracts are being completed.”

Wilson reports, “The pilot will assess safety at five small-scale and artisanal mines in Congo’s southeast, and for the first time attempt to electronically track cobalt from the sites to ensure it isn’t mixed with metal from unknown sources, Garrett said.”

