“China’s Huayou Cobalt Co. is among refiners, miners, gadget firms and global carmakers collaborating in the Better Cobalt trial project that seeks to track supply from Congo mines to the batteries used in phones and vehicles, said Nicholas Garrett, a director at the Better Sourcing Program running the pilot,” Wilson reports. “He declined to name other members while contracts are being completed.”
Wilson reports, “The pilot will assess safety at five small-scale and artisanal mines in Congo’s southeast, and for the first time attempt to electronically track cobalt from the sites to ensure it isn’t mixed with metal from unknown sources, Garrett said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is, at least, a step in the right direction that was compelled by Apple.
