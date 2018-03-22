“The new Apple outpost, carved out of a subterranean space along the Chicago River adjacent to North Michigan Avenue, initially was widely praised for being a flashy piece of architecture,” Lazare reports. “But the mostly-glass structure was quickly revealed to be something less than the perfect building in which to do business in Chicago. Birds flying near the river soon became a problem as they crashed into the Apple store’s soaring all-glass facade and plunged to their deaths.”
“The glass facade has other problems. One giant piece of the store’s glass wall was hidden behind scaffolding last week after large cracks appeared. Asked about what might have caused the cracks, a store staffer last week said the cause had not been determined,” Lazare reports. “In his first review of the Apple store in October, Chicago Tribune’s Pulitzer Prize-winning architecture critic Blair Kamin called the building a ‘thrillingly transparent, elegantly understated’ piece of work. By December, however, Kamin was forced to address reports that giant icicles were dangling dangerously from the building’s roof once colder weather hit. And observers, looking with common sense at what was happening, began to suggest that the building was poorly conceived for the city in which it sits.”
MacDailyNews Take: Like many of Apple’s recent post-Steve Jobs works, Apple’s Michigan Avenue don’t-call-it-a-store Retail Store, is elegant, understated, and peppered with not insignificant flaws.
Suggestion for Apple: Return to thinking things all the way through and sweating even the tiniest details. That’s what we pay you for. — MacDailyNews, December 29, 2017
