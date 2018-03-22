“Earlier this week, Apple officially announced that it will open its new Japanese store in Tokyo’s retail district of Shinjuku on April 7th,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Now, Angela Ahrendts is teasing that Apple has a lot more planned for Japan customers, with this store only being the beginning.”

“Apple’s retail head, Angela Ahrendts, offered an interview to Nikkei to talk about the company’s plans for Japan,” Miller reports. “As first noticed by Macotakara, the interview covers a so-called ‘five-year plan’ for Apple in Japan.”

MacDailyNews Take: We wouldn’t offer Nikkei on a roll next to a toilet, much less grant them an interview. Well, at least they serve a purpose by allowing Apple (and others) to purchase shares at what’s becoming an discount.

Currently “Apple has seven retail stores in Japan – though one is currently closed for renovations. The upcoming Shinjuku will make 8, but Ahrendts says more are coming,” Miller reports. “‘Starting with Shinjuku, we will open several new stores, and existing stores will undergo extensive renovation,’ she said.”

