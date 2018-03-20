“Based on figures provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles in California, Apple now has permits to test a total of 45 self-driving vehicles on public roads in its home state,” Hall reports. “That number is up from 27 just a few months ago and just three to start almost a year ago.”
“As FT highlights, Apple’s permit number not only shows that it is ramping up its autonomous vehicle technology testing in recent months by expanding its fleet,” Hall reports, “but 45 permits also tops Tesla’s 39 permits and Uber’s 29 permits.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever Apple comes up with, we hope it’s able to be protected from being knocked off half-assedly by some random chaebol and/or clueless nerd-fest for a change.
