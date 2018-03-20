“Apple doesn’t appear to be slowing down on its mysterious self-driving car technology testing,” Zac Hall reports for Electrek. “As noted in a new report on Uber’s fatal accident involving an autonomous vehicle, the Financial Times includes new data on how many self-driving cars Apple may be testing in California.”

“Based on figures provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles in California, Apple now has permits to test a total of 45 self-driving vehicles on public roads in its home state,” Hall reports. “That number is up from 27 just a few months ago and just three to start almost a year ago.”

“As FT highlights, Apple’s permit number not only shows that it is ramping up its autonomous vehicle technology testing in recent months by expanding its fleet,” Hall reports, “but 45 permits also tops Tesla’s 39 permits and Uber’s 29 permits.”

