“Think of the steps you have to go through to text your partner saying you’re on your way home. Launch Center Pro 2.9 for iPhone and iPad can do it in a single tap: this is why you’ll want the app and it’s why you’ll love it,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “It can also do much more, but things get increasingly complicated and there comes a point where other apps may be a better choice.”

“Being able to tap a single button is great because it replaces opening Messages, choosing the right person, typing the same message as yesterday and hitting Send. Just being able to tap a single button is excellent but it’s the way you get to that button that is a real delight,” Gallagher writes. “Yes, you open Launch Center Pro and tap the button, but depending on how you’ve set it up, you can accomplish the same action simply by sliding your finger over to that button and letting go. It is ridiculous how satisfying that is and how it makes the whole thing seem even faster.”

“Where Launch Center Pro shines brightest is when you don’t use it to launch an app, you use it to do a particular thing within that app. Launch Center Pro reaches deep inside other apps so that with a single tap you can enter a new To Do task in Things or OmniFocus, for example,” Gallagher writes. “This is the key to Launch Center Pro: it is for launching actions or features within other apps. It won’t work with absolutely every app but it does with over 100,000 of them.”

