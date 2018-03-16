“Well, YouTuber Gregory Austin McConnell is angry about this too,” Haysom writes. “Very angry.”
“On Thursday, he published a video titled ‘Ink Cartridges Are A Scam,'” Haysom writes. “At the time of writing it’s already racked up around 300,000 views, and it’s sitting high on the top page of Reddit’s r/videos sub.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: And water is wet.
Margins, margins, margins. HP has to do a helluva lot of work for relatively little, but we guess that’s what happens when you assemble low-, no-, or negative-margin PCs featuring a bloated, ugly, faulty OS that nobody wants while trying to make up the difference by gouging customers on ink cartridges. Founders Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard would turn over in their graves if they saw the lack of innovation coming out of HP today. — MacDailyNews, May 21, 2009
SEE ALSO:
Epson kills the printer ink cartridge – August 4, 2015