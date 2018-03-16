“It’s a well known fact that printers are probably the most annoying piece of technology in the world,” Sam Haysom writes for Mashable. “No one likes them. They’re confusing, they go wrong all the time, and despite the fact everything else is becoming more user friendly — phones; cars; computers — printers seem to be woefully anchored in the past.”

“Well, YouTuber Gregory Austin McConnell is angry about this too,” Haysom writes. “Very angry.”

“On Thursday, he published a video titled ‘Ink Cartridges Are A Scam,'” Haysom writes. “At the time of writing it’s already racked up around 300,000 views, and it’s sitting high on the top page of Reddit’s r/videos sub.”

Read more in the full article here.