“The closure of all Toys ‘R’ Us stores in the United States could be beneficial for people looking to save money on Apple merchandise, as some of the chain’s shuttering retail outlets are discounting the Apple TV, iPod touch, iPads, and other items in the clearance sale,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Reddit users are reporting the appearance of discounted Apple goods in the clearance sales, including instances of the fourth-generation Apple TV priced at $75, and an iPod nano for $54,” Owen reports. “Other users have reported the Apple products are not part of the clearance for their nearby stores, so it appears to be on a store-by-store basis. ”

Owen reports, “AppleInsider staff confirmed some stores are electing to discount Apple products, with four out of five closing outlets questioned advising the devices and accessories were part of current clearance sales.”

Read more in the full article here.