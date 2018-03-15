“Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off with its traditional keynote on June 4, 2018,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “It’s returning to San Jose, just a short distance from Apple’s Cupertino home and, unless Apple surprises us with a spring event again, it could just be Apple’s first keynote of the year.”

“Typically, WWDC is a software-and-services-only type of affair, with new operating systems and features, but nothing in the way of new hardware. Typically, but not always,” Ritchie writes. “Last year was the biggest exception to that rule in recent memory, with updated, Kabe Lake versions of the MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac, an A10 version of the iPad Pro, and the all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.”

“So, it’s safe to say anything and potentially everything is possible at WWDC 2018,” Ritchie writes. “Major new OS updates are as close to sure things as we get going into WWDC. There’ll be a new version of iOS. A new version of macOS. And new versions of tvOS and watchOS as well… Apple doesn’t showcase new hardware at WWDC. Except when it does. With rumors hot and heavy, this could be one of the years it does.”

