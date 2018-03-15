“If you’ve always wanted to partition your Mac’s hard drive so you can run a separate operating system — including macOS High Sierra — in tandem with your current one, it’s surprisingly easy to do so thanks to Apple’s built-in disk utility program,” Serenity Caldwell and Lory Gil write for iMore.

“Partitioning your Mac is basically splitting your hard drive into separate, usable systems,” Caldwell and Gil write. “It makes it possible to run two separate operating systems on one device, like Windows and macOS, and even macOS betas.”

“The most important thing to do before making any changes to your hard drive is to back it up,” Caldwell and Gil write. “Second, make sure you have enough free disk space to properly run a secondary operating system. Shoot for at least 30GB free, though we recommend closer to 50GB if you have it available.”

