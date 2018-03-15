“Apple just rolled out a new webpage dubbed ‘Families’ with tips on managing your children’s iPhone and iPad use,” Jeff Gamet reports for The Mac Observer. “The page has a lot of useful information and feels like a response to public concern about smartphone addiction.”

“The page includes tips about the kids section on the App Store, managing App Store purchases, using Find My Friends, privacy controls, Emergency SOS, and more,” Gamet reports. “Apple also suggests Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE for your kids so it’s easier to stay in touch in emergency situations.”

