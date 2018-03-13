“Apple doesn’t go out of its way to advertise the fact, but it’s perfectly possible to connect a Mac to a fourth-generation Apple TV or later and grab screenshots and video output from the set-top box,” Tim Hardwick writes for MacRumors.

“Note that this method can’t be used to record DRM-protected content off the likes of Netflix or iTunes, but it will let you capture your driving skills in Asphalt 8: Airborne, for instance,” Hardwick writes, “just as it will allow you to take screenshots for use in troubleshooting, training, blogging, or any other purpose.”

“The way to connect a Mac to an Apple TV used to depend on the presence of a USB-C port on the rear of the fourth-generation set-top box to establish a wired connection. But since there’s no such port on the latest fifth-generation Apple TV 4K, that’s no longer an option for a growing number of users,” Hardwick writes. “However, thanks to macOS High Sierra and tvOS 11, it’s now possible to connect your Mac wirelessly to a fourth- or fifth-generation Apple TV on the same Wi-Fi network, and you don’t have to download Xcode or any other additional software to do so.”

