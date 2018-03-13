Apple’s iOS stretched its “lead in the Australian smartphone market for the fourth quarter of 2017, according to research firm IDC, fuelled by the release of the iPhone X in November,” Jonathan Chadwick reports for ZDNet.

“1.76 million iOS devices were shipped for the quarter, registering market share of 56.2 percent, up from 54.9 percent in Q4 2016, representing year-on-year unit growth of 14.5 percent, according to the firm’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker,” Chadwick reports. “Android, meanwhile, saw shipments of 1.37 million — representing year-on-year growth of 9.7 percent — and market share of 43.8 percent for the quarter, down from 44.6 percent in Q4 2016.”

Chadwick reports, “‘Riding on the back of the very successful iPhone X launch, the tables have turned, and iOS has not only returned to the top but stretched its lead,’ said Bilal Javed, IDC senior market analyst.”

MacDailyNews Take: You know, because iPhone X is a flop, according to Nikkei (smirk).

“Samsung was the second-placed manufacturer for the quarter, behind Apple, despite the Korean company’s share dropping from 24.6 percent in Q3 2017 to 15.4 percent in Q4 2017,” Chadwick reports. “Just 45 individual Windows phones were sold in the quarter in Australia, resulting in a year-on-year drop of 99.7 percent.”

