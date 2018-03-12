Tweeted by @EggFreckles and via The Loop‘s Dave Mark, here’s a little-seen video of Steve Jobs giving an informal talk to a class at MIT’s Sloan School of Management back in 1992, some four years before Apple would buy Steve’s NeXT which, in effect was really NeXT alum taking over a beleaguered, directionless Apple, thank Jobs!

Steve Jobs, one of the computer industry’s foremost entrepreneurs, gives a wide-ranging talk to a group of MIT Sloan School of Management students in the spring of 1992. Jobs shares his professional vision and personal anecdotes, from his role at the time as president and CEO of NeXT Computer Corporation, to the thrilling challenges of co-creating Apple Computer, and subsequent disappointments at his ousting. In conversational exchanges with audience members Jobs underscores the value of direct experience in the field, and “developing scar tissue.” The unexpected guest lecture within the Sloan Distinguished Speaker Series came about through the efforts of a Sloan MBA ’92 student whose sister [Laurene Powell] had recently married Jobs.

Steve’s talk begins at the 3:00 mark in the video:

Direct link to video here.