“As much as I love the convenience of wireless charging, I’m switching back to a cable,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reports for ZDNet. “Back in January, I became suspicious that regularly using wireless charging wouldn’t be good for the long-term health of my iPhone’s battery.”

“According to Apple, the battery ‘is designed to retain up to 80 percent of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles,’ and beyond that, the battery is considered worn and heading toward end-of-life,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “Realistically I’m expecting to hit the 500 mark in less than 18 months if I don’t change my habits. Previously I would have expected an iPhone to make it closer to the 36-month/three-year mark before hitting the 500 recharge cycle (working out as a full recharge every couple of days or so).”

“The issue is that when the iPhone is being charged using a cable, the phone is being powered by the cord (there is some load on the battery, but it’s minimal), but when using wireless charging, the battery is what’s powering the iPhone, with the wireless charger only being used to top up the battery,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “This means that by switching from a cable to a wireless charger, my battery isn’t getting a break, and in turn, this is making me go through recharge cycles at an even faster rate.”

