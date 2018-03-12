“While Apple’s new APFS system for organising data on solid state hard drives is wildly more efficient than its double decade old predecessor called HFS+, it also drives some third party programs wild,” Peter Moon reports for Australian Financial Review. “High on the list of casualties is crimefighter software – the forensic analysis tools that law enforcement cyber detectives rely on.”

“The new file system now organises data stored on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Apple Watches and, since last September, MacBooks [sic] [recte Macs] that have been updated for it,” Moon reports. “APFS is not only faster, it’s more secure. Therein lies a problem for investigators.”

“Until they have a full set of APFS tools, some agencies think that all they can do is seize computers of interest and wait for the forensic tools to catch up with the new file system – whenever that might be. In the meantime, the owners of the computers may be hit hard,” Moon reports. “A victim of an email fraud might have their iPhone impounded as evidence. And if the drives are APFS-formatted they could be detained indefinitely, because investigators can’t process them. Police often need data from innocent bystanders… Today, there are businesses in Australia deprived of key data because it has been swept up in a third party investigation, stored on drives that just happened to be formatted with APFS.”

Read more in the full article here.