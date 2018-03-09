“After closing on January 20th last year for renovations, the store’s iconic glass cube was given removal approval in April 2017, and photos taken a month later showed that the structure had indeed vanished,” Steeber reports. “Photos sent to 9to5Mac today by Daniel Barchi show that after over a year of work, the iconic structure might be close to returning.”
“While the progress will come as welcome news to New York residents who frequent the high traffic location, don’t expect to visit the new store any time soon,” Steeber reports. “A report last summer predicted that renovations won’t be complete until November.”
Read more and see the photo in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It will be good to have the glass cube back in its rightful place!
