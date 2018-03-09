“This week, the No. 1 bestselling app on the iPhone app store is an augmented-reality stargazing app called Sky Guide AR ($2.99),” David Pogue blogs eponymously. “It’s a dazzling piece of software, with an amazing 4.8 rating on the app store.”

“The moment you open this app, you understand it: Your phone is now a viewer for the sky above you. It depicts all the stars, planets, and even satellites that you’re pointing the phone at, and labels them, and draws the appropriate pictures for the constellations,” Pogue writes. “You match up what you’re seeing with what’s on the screen: that’s Andromeda, that’s Venus, that’s the International Space Station, and so on.”

“You can install a Sky Guide widget on the iOS 11 Today screen (which hangs out to the left of your home screen) that shows you what cool astronomical events or satellite fly-bys are happening today,” Pogue writes. “You really have to watch the video [see full article] to appreciate how lovely and magical this app is. If you’re curious, scientific, or fascinated by the stars, $2.99 is well worth it…”

