“The language’s position is based on data from GitHub and Stack Overflow, analysis firm RedMonk said this week,” Fingas reports. “The top five languages were JavaScript, Java, Python, PHP, and C#.”
Swift “is also said to have managed the feat at a record pace, reaching the top 10 in under four years,” Fingas reports.
MacDailyNews Take: Swift is aptly-named.
