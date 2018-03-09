“Apple’s open-source Swift has just broken into the top 10 programming languages, according to a quarterly ranking, in the process supplanting its predecessor on Apple platforms, Objective-C,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The language’s position is based on data from GitHub and Stack Overflow, analysis firm RedMonk said this week,” Fingas reports. “The top five languages were JavaScript, Java, Python, PHP, and C#.”

Swift “is also said to have managed the feat at a record pace, reaching the top 10 in under four years,” Fingas reports.

