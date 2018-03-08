“Amazon’s approach to triggering its voice platform has always made sense. You’re addressing to your Echo or other Alexa-compatible device in the same way yo do with real people,” Gamet writes. “If I want to have lunch with Bryan, for example, I’d say, ‘Bryan, let’s get lunch together.’ I don’t start the conversation with ‘Hey Bryan.'”
“Siri has become a regular part of my daily routine and isn’t just a toy. Interacting with it should feel as natural as talking to a real person,” Gamet writes. “Every time I say ‘Alexa, turn on the lights,’ it reminds me just how awkward it feels now to say, ‘Hey Siri’ instead.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously.
Saying “Hey Siri” gets old very quickly with a HomePod. You’d think Apple employees who tested HomePod would have come to that realization a long time ago, but Apple’s HomePod development process seems to be measured glacially — hello, multi-room? hello, stereo pairing? — so, don’t hold your breath.
SEE ALSO:
There are nearly 50 million smart speaker users in the U.S. – March 8, 2018
Apple reportedly to debut less expensive HomePod and MacBook Air this year – March 7, 2018
Tim Bajarin: Why Apple needs a ‘HomePod mini’ – March 6, 2018
Apple debuts new HomePod short film directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA twigs – March 6, 2018
Apple HomePod hits 3 percent in U.S. market share – February 22, 2018
Here are the Siri commands you’ll use most with your HomePod – February 21, 2018
How to control your home with the HomePod – February 20, 2018
Jean-Louis Gassée: The trouble with Apple HomePod reviews – February 20, 2018
Steve Crandall: Apple’s HomePod is the next big step in home audio – February 13, 2018
Apple HomePod: The audiophile perspective plus 8 1/2 hours of measurements; HomePod is 100% an audiophile-grade speaker – February 12, 2018
Apple might have a ‘HomePod mini’ in the works – February 9, 2018
Apple’s HomePod is actually a steal at $349 – January 26, 2018
Digital Trends previews Apple’s HomePod: Impressive sound coupled with strong privacy – January 26, 2018
Hands on with Apple’s HomePod: Attractive, ultra-high-quality speaker, an excellent Siri ambassador – January 26, 2018
Apple’s HomePod, the iPod for your home – January 25, 2018
One hour with Apple’s new HomePod smart speaker – January 25, 2018
Apple’s iOS 11.3 beta delivers AirPlay 2 with multi-room playback – January 25, 2018
How Apple is positioning the HomePod and why – January 24, 2018
How I got talked into buying an Apple HomePod despite my reservations – January 24, 2018
Tim Cook says audio quality puts HomePod ahead of ‘squeaky-sounding’ competition – January 24, 2018
Apple’s HomePod arrives February 9th, available to order this Friday, January 26th – January 23, 2018
Apple delays HomePod release to early 2018 – November 17, 2017
Apple reveals HomePod smart home music speaker – June 5, 2017