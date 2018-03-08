“You don’t have to say ‘Hey Alexa,'” Jeff Gamet writes for The Mac Observer. “Cortana just dumped the ‘Hey,’ and it’s time for Apple to do the same with Siri, too.'”

“Amazon’s approach to triggering its voice platform has always made sense. You’re addressing to your Echo or other Alexa-compatible device in the same way yo do with real people,” Gamet writes. “If I want to have lunch with Bryan, for example, I’d say, ‘Bryan, let’s get lunch together.’ I don’t start the conversation with ‘Hey Bryan.'”

“Siri has become a regular part of my daily routine and isn’t just a toy. Interacting with it should feel as natural as talking to a real person,” Gamet writes. “Every time I say ‘Alexa, turn on the lights,’ it reminds me just how awkward it feels now to say, ‘Hey Siri’ instead.”

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously.

Saying “Hey Siri” gets old very quickly with a HomePod. You’d think Apple employees who tested HomePod would have come to that realization a long time ago, but Apple’s HomePod development process seems to be measured glacially — hello, multi-room? hello, stereo pairing? — so, don’t hold your breath.

