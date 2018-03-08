“Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose isn’t all that active on Twitter, but usually when he does chime in, he has something of substance to say,” Chad Childers reports for Loudwire.

“In his tweet, Rose called Cook ‘the Donald Trump of the music industry,'” Childers reports. “While there was no further explanation, given Rose’s recent postings about Trump the tweet could definitely be viewed as a jab.”

“Trump has been a repeat target of Rose’s criticism,” Childers reports. “Oddly enough, Donald Trump once referenced Axl Rose, with Guns N’ Roses’ former manager Doug Goldstein revealing an encounter where Trump once called Rose ‘the Donald Trump of rock and roll.'”

Tim Cook is the Donald Trump of the music industry. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 8, 2018

