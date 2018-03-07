“Korean website ET News, a popular source that often publishes industry and supply chain-related information relating to Apple or Samsung, has a new report claiming this year’s new iPhones will all come with a smaller notch and even thinner side bezels around the display,” Raymond Wong writes for Mashable. “ET News also says 2019’s iPhones might come with screens without any notches at all. They’ll still reportedly come with Face ID, but no notch.”

Wong writes, “Everything about this report strikes me as wishful thinking. ”

“I’m all for a smaller notch or no notch at all so we can all get phones with true “all-screen” displays, but it feels too soon for Apple to make any sweeping changes to the existing iPhone X design,” Wong writes. “Apple’s bound to figure out how to shrink the TrueDepth Camera system or combine the various parts into a fewer components, which could result in a smaller notch, but I have my doubts it’ll happen that soon.”

