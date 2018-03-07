Wong writes, “Everything about this report strikes me as wishful thinking. ”
“I’m all for a smaller notch or no notch at all so we can all get phones with true “all-screen” displays, but it feels too soon for Apple to make any sweeping changes to the existing iPhone X design,” Wong writes. “Apple’s bound to figure out how to shrink the TrueDepth Camera system or combine the various parts into a fewer components, which could result in a smaller notch, but I have my doubts it’ll happen that soon.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Seems too soon for Apple to be able to pull this off. — MacDailyNews, March 7, 2018
SEE ALSO:
Apple said to be working on ditching the notch in future-gen iPhone displays – March 7, 2018
Apple’s 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus’ display, with notch, shown in leaked photo – February 26, 2018
Apple will require all new iOS apps to support iPhone X notch from April – February 16, 2018
Google’s next Android version to mimic Apple’s iPhone X notch – February 12, 2018
New leak reveals significant iPhone design changes as Apple looks to correct notch design abomination – January 17, 2018
Sloppiness: Apple’s inconsistent iPhone X design guides show attention to detail is no longer a priority – October 13, 2017
It’s not all screen: Apple’s stretching the truth with iPhone X marketing – October 3, 2017
Joshua Topolsky: Apple is really bad at design – October 1, 2017
Apple’s botched ‘notch’ atop iPhone X’s display is a design abomination – September 15, 2017
Apple is turning a design quirk into the iPhone X’s defining feature: Leaning into the notch – September 14, 2017
The lessons and questions of Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 – September 13, 2017
Apple embraces that ugly notched cutout in OLED ‘iPhone’s display – August 30, 2017
It’s time we embraced Apple’s notched/cutout OLED iPhone display – August 11, 2017