“When it comes to troubleshooting, I always try the simplest things first, and these tricks have been successful in solving some 90 percent of the Mac problems I’ve encountered,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet.

“I’ve used these to solve a wide variety of weird Mac issues, ranging from poor performance and systems not wanting to boot up (or are taking a long time to boot) to the fans running crazy or the screen being blank,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “The following is information that all Mac owners should know, and it can help prevent you from having to take an unnecessary trip to see a Genius at your nearest Apple Store.”

Covered item include:

• Reset the SMC (System Management Controller)

• Reset the NVRAM (NonVolatile Random-Access Memory)/PRAM (Parameter RAM)

• Run Disk Utility

• Run Apple Diagnostics (Note that, on older systems, this test is called Apple Hardware Test.)

