“That would be an expected move by the Mac maker, as it likes to implement its newest technologies across its product lineup whenever possible, and the iPad Pro is an obvious candidate to be next in line for those features,” Niu writes. “The new iPad Pro release could be just around the quarter.”
Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang “believes that Apple is preparing to launch a new iPad Pro that features a slimmer bezel and ditches the home button, much like iPhone X. The analyst goes as far as to predict that the new model will be released during the June quarter, meaning it could just be a couple months away, instead of a fall launch,” Niu writes. “It’s worth remembering that Apple is investing heavily in the production capacity of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), including in the form of a $390 million prepayment to supplier Finisar. VCSELs are the crucial components that enable 3D sensing, and Finisar is using those prepayments to help fund capacity expansion at its manufacturing facilities in Sherman, Texas… Implementing VCSELs in more products would help Finisar’s capacity utilization while giving Apple more alternatives to apply its prepayments.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bring it on! After iPhone X, anything with a Home button is just irritating in the most anachronistic way.
