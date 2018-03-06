“A leaked music industry memo from Apple tells us the company is about to close down the already moribund iTunes LP format, an interactive digital format introduced by Steve Jobs in 2009 as a way in which labels could attach digital files to audio products,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “The memo warns that Apple will not accept any new submissions using iTunes LP content after March 2018, and that existing iTunes LP collections will be ‘deprecated’ from the store across the next of the year. Customers who purchased albums featuring such content will still be able to download it using iTunes Match.”

“History may show that one of the highest-profile iTunes LP collections ever made came from The Beatles, following Apple’s 2010 deal to sell music from the band,” Evans writes. “iTunes LP features were created for all 13 Beatles albums, including a unique mini-documentary about the creation of each album. Fans spending $149 on the “Beatles Box Set” also received a 1964 concert film as part of the deal.”

Evans writes, “I’m guessing Apple wants to encourage music artists to release unique AR-based content that will be made available across its platforms.”

Read more in the full article here.