“History may show that one of the highest-profile iTunes LP collections ever made came from The Beatles, following Apple’s 2010 deal to sell music from the band,” Evans writes. “iTunes LP features were created for all 13 Beatles albums, including a unique mini-documentary about the creation of each album. Fans spending $149 on the “Beatles Box Set” also received a 1964 concert film as part of the deal.”
Evans writes, “I’m guessing Apple wants to encourage music artists to release unique AR-based content that will be made available across its platforms.”
MacDailyNews Take: Adios, iTunes LP. I always seems more like a tool for Apple to coax artists onto iTunes and to embrace iTunes digital distribution than a modernization of the LP.
