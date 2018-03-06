Magical Bridge Foundation today announced Apple, one of the California’s largest employers, will help fund the Magical Bridge Playground housed in Sunnyvale’s Fair Oaks Park.

Like Apple, Magical Bridge is committed to accessibility and inclusivity. With Apple’s support, Magical Bridge will create the Innovation Zone, a dynamic space within the Sunnyvale playground for people of all ages and abilities to meet, learn, explore, create and build new and diverse relationships. Every aspect of a Magical Bridge Playground is intentional and leading edge. The Innovation Zone lies at the heart of this concept.

“The dream to build magical spaces where people of all abilities can feel freedom of play has become a reality because companies like Apple and our other partners are so committed to this community, its residents and visitors,” Magical Bridge co-founder Olenka Villarreal said in a statement. “The joy is contagious. Magical Bridge Playgrounds are changing neighborhoods, cities, and soon, the country through truly inclusive play.”

The Sunnyvale location is the third Magical Bridge Playground, with a goal to open to the public in 2020. The Sunnyvale playground will be nestled in the 15.2-acre Fair Oaks Park, serving the city’s 150,000 residents and even more tourists visiting the family-friendly area renowned for its tech and academic giants. The original Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto, established in 2015, serves 20,000 visitors a month.

“The city of Sunnyvale, and all who visit the new park, thank Apple for this generous gift to our community. In partnership with Magical Bridge Foundation, Sunnyvale is proud to be leading the path for innovation, creativity and inclusion for everyone,” shared Glenn Hendricks, Mayor of Sunnyvale, in a statement.

Magical Bridge Playgrounds are all mindfully designed to accomodate children and adults with a wide range of physical and cognitive abilities. One in five Americans lives with some form of disability and although radical cultural shifts have been made by the American Disabilities Act of 1990, public parks still do not adequately accommodate visitors who are autistic, cognitively challenged, visually or hearing impaired, physically limited or aging.

Foundation co-founder Olenka Villarreal saw an opportunity to change that, rallying nearly a decade of research, insights by inclusion specialists, and dedicated advocacy by community groups and nonprofit organizations. Generous corporate partners like Apple have been critical in breaking ground on Magical Bridge’s dynamic spaces made for everyone who wants to play.

Visit Magical Bridge Foundation for information about the playground and ways to support the project. If your company, foundation or community group would like to partner with Magical Bridge Foundation, contact Jill Asher at jill@magicalbridge.org.

Source: Magical Bridge Foundation