“But now, despite the little rings it seems to leave on furniture, I’m thinking about getting one,” Gewirtz writes. “Ever since I heard my first CD play through quality speakers in a little hole-in-the-wall stereo store in the mid-1980s, I’ve had a home entertainment rack that rivals a full stack of servers in a data center. Every time I’ve moved, the last thing to be disassembled, and the first thing to be set up and configured, was that rack.”
“During our drive across the country running away from Hurricane Irma, my wife and I talked a lot about what we wanted in our future lives. One theme we kept coming back to was simplicity. I realized that I identified, as a person, as one of my core identity elements, as someone with a huge entertainment rack,” Gewirtz writes. “The HomePod has, by all accounts, excellent sound. It sets up a room-wide sound field, even with one speaker. And, here’s the thing, you can bind it with Apple TV so it becomes the Apple TV’s speaker… When we watch the latest Star Wars via iTunes, or if we play any of our other favorite movies on the Apple TV, it would sure be nice to have some glorious, intense sound again.”
MacDailyNews Take: HomePod really does sound amazing. If you haven’t heard one, yet, and you like quality sound, you need to hear a HomePod.
Now, David, it’s past time to dump Spotify, because you’re already all-Apple and:
You’d have to be stupid to subscribe to Spotify when it has 33% fewer tracks than Apple Music for the same price. Apple Music boasts a catalog of 45 million songs; Spotify has a mere subset of just 30 million. Don’t be stupid. If you’re still subscribing to Spotify, it’s past time for you to cancel it and upgrade to Apple Music. (See also: How to move your Spotify playlists to Apple Music.) – MacDailyNews, February 6, 2017
