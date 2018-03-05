“When I first saw Apple’s announcement of the HomePod, I was distinctly unimpressed. At the time, I had two Alexas (I now have six). Siri wasn’t nearly as evolved as Alexa, and while she had good musical knowledge, her other abilities were pretty primitive,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDNet. “The HomePod was limited to Apple Music (unless you chose to set it as a Bluetooth speaker for your phone), and I’m a Spotify user. And, at $349 for a single speaker, it seemed a bit costly.”

“But now, despite the little rings it seems to leave on furniture, I’m thinking about getting one,” Gewirtz writes. “Ever since I heard my first CD play through quality speakers in a little hole-in-the-wall stereo store in the mid-1980s, I’ve had a home entertainment rack that rivals a full stack of servers in a data center. Every time I’ve moved, the last thing to be disassembled, and the first thing to be set up and configured, was that rack.”

“During our drive across the country running away from Hurricane Irma, my wife and I talked a lot about what we wanted in our future lives. One theme we kept coming back to was simplicity. I realized that I identified, as a person, as one of my core identity elements, as someone with a huge entertainment rack,” Gewirtz writes. “The HomePod has, by all accounts, excellent sound. It sets up a room-wide sound field, even with one speaker. And, here’s the thing, you can bind it with Apple TV so it becomes the Apple TV’s speaker… When we watch the latest Star Wars via iTunes, or if we play any of our other favorite movies on the Apple TV, it would sure be nice to have some glorious, intense sound again.”

