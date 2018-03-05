“Bank of New York Mellon Corp. won a contract to be custodian for as much as 13 billion euros ($16 billion) in back taxes that Apple Inc. will pay to Ireland, according to a person familiar with the matter,” Dara Doyle and Peter Flanagan report for Bloomberg.

“The Irish government chose Bank of New York Mellon as custodian while the money is held in escrow pending an appeal by Apple and Ireland against a European Union tax ruling, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public,” Doyle and Flanagan report. “The government hasn’t yet named an investment manager for the funds.”

“While Apple and Ireland appeal the decision, regulators demanded that Ireland hold the money in escrow until the process is complete,” Doyle and Flanagan report. “The appeal may take as long as five years.”

Read more in the full article here.