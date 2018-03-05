“Over the last few years, Netflix has produced some of the most enviable results in the tech world,” Danny Vena writes for The Motley Fool. “The streaming pioneer has more than doubled both its revenue and member count since the end of 2014, with revenue topping $3.28 billion and subscribers exceeding 117 million.”

“Several recent moves by Apple, however, show that it may be ready to enter the streaming wars in earnest,” Vena writes. “Apple has signed noted creator M. Night Shyamalan, who will produce a 10-episode psychological thriller for the iPhone maker… This is only the latest project ordered by Apple. Late last year, the company inked a deal with Hollywood bigwig Steven Spielberg to revive his renowned ’80’s television hit Amazing Stories.”

“These recent deals suggest that Apple may finally be getting serious about its programming. It’s reportedly planning to spend $1 billion on content this year as it enters the streaming fray,” Vena writes. “By hiring some top-shelf Hollywood names, Apple has taken some important first steps. Your move, Netflix.”

Read more in the full article here.