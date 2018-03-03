“If I had a dollar for every time someone complained about their iPhone’s battery, well, I’d have a lot of dollars,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Breakages aside, battery performance issues make up the bulk of the complaints I get about the iPhone.”
The five things that kill your iPhone’s battery the fastest:
1. Cold weather
2. Screen brightness
3. Poor cellphone coverage
4. Rogue app
5. Lots of notifications coming in on your lock screen
How to deal with each of the five battery-sapping situations here.
MacDailyNews Take: Turn down that display brightness and tame those notifications!