“There are no end of tips and tricks out there to help you get more out of your iPhone’s battery, but based on exhaustive testing I’ve narrowed down the five things that drain your battery the fastest,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet.

“If I had a dollar for every time someone complained about their iPhone’s battery, well, I’d have a lot of dollars,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Breakages aside, battery performance issues make up the bulk of the complaints I get about the iPhone.”

The five things that kill your iPhone’s battery the fastest:

1. Cold weather

2. Screen brightness

3. Poor cellphone coverage

4. Rogue app

5. Lots of notifications coming in on your lock screen

How to deal with each of the five battery-sapping situations here.