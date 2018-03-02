“A few days ago, I got into a Twitter discussion about things Apple changed and were mocked for changing, yet those changes were copied and eventually became the new normal,” Dave Mark writes for The Loop. “The original discussion was prompted by a wave of phones embracing the notch.”

“I was surprised by how many different things emerged from this exercise,” Mark writes.

“Key to making this list was Apple making a change that is first mocked,” Mark writes. “So innovation [alone] isn’t sufficient [to make this list].”

Are the other examples where Apple did something that was:

1. Publicly mocked and

2. Copied industry wide? Getting rid of the floppy drive, then getting rid of the CD/DVD drive are two. I see this more as Apple skating to where the puck is going to be. https://t.co/Rh8tPqyM2g — Dave Mark (@davemark) February 28, 2018

