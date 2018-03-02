“I was surprised by how many different things emerged from this exercise,” Mark writes.
“Key to making this list was Apple making a change that is first mocked,” Mark writes. “So innovation [alone] isn’t sufficient [to make this list].”
See the list in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A good list. Does anybody have any additions?
Here are three fun quotes from a bloated gasbag:
• The Macintosh uses an experimental pointing device called a “mouse.” There is no evidence that people want to use these things. — John C. Dvorak, 1984
• Apple should pull the plug on the iPhone… What Apple risks here is its reputation as a hot company that can do no wrong. If it’s smart it will call the iPhone a ‘reference design’ and pass it to some suckers to build with someone else’s marketing budget. Then it can wash its hands of any marketplace failures… Otherwise I’d advise people to cover their eyes. You are not going to like what you’ll see. — John C. Dvorak, 2007
• Within the decade, Microsoft should have a minimum of 300 stores. They should do as well as the Apple Stores. — John C. Dvorak, 2012