“Apple shares are currently trading around an all-time high figure of $180. We believe that the current stock price represents the fair value for Apple’s shares,” Trefis Team writes. “However, the tech giant could potentially unlock a sizable amount of value for investors by introducing a cheaper version of the iPhone to target other segments of the rapidly growing smartphone market. Under such a scenario, we estimate the company’s value could be closer to $215 per share – representing an upside of 20%.”

“The more iPhones Apple manages to get into users’ hands, the more revenues it can generate through its closed ecosystem – a benefit none of its rivals have,” Trefis Team writes. “We estimate that the introduction of a meaningfully cheaper iPhone variant could boost iPhone sales to 300 million a year (up from 232 million under the base case scenario).”

“While cheaper iPhones will have a negative impact on Apple’s margins, we believe that this decline will be more than made up for by revenue gains from Apple Services, which is a high-margin revenue stream, as well as from the sale of other hardware and accessories (like the recently launched HomePod), which have margins in excess of 30%,” Trefis Team writes. “Accordingly, we expect the overall margin to improve to 23% (from 21.6% under the base case scenario).”

