“According to the latest market share survey from NetMarketShare, the market share for both macOS and iOS both increased last month,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“According to the report, among desktop operating systems, macOS had 8.41% of the global market share in February, up from from 8.21% percent in December (that’s global market share; in the U.S. it’s over 13%),” Sellers reports. “iOS had 29.59% in January, up from 29.52% in December.”

“NetMarketShares’ monthly surveys don’t measure market share in terms of computer systems sold,” Sellers reports. “Instead they sample data from visitors to some 40,000 web sites operated by their clients.”

