“According to the report, among desktop operating systems, macOS had 8.41% of the global market share in February, up from from 8.21% percent in December (that’s global market share; in the U.S. it’s over 13%),” Sellers reports. “iOS had 29.59% in January, up from 29.52% in December.”
“NetMarketShares’ monthly surveys don’t measure market share in terms of computer systems sold,” Sellers reports. “Instead they sample data from visitors to some 40,000 web sites operated by their clients.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This more like usage share than market share (unit share), but it’s useful for seeing trends and the trend is towards Apple and away from knockoffs of Apple products (Windows and Android).