“Early in 2015, Apple introduced an all-new laptop, branded MacBook,” Ashraf Eassa reports for The Motley Fool. “The first iteration of the device used Intel’s then-new Core m series of processors, based on its then-new Broadwell architecture. Those initial processors were fairly slow (since they consumed substantially less power than Intel’s typical mobile processors), but were serviceable.”

“In 2016, Apple upgraded the MacBook to include updated processors from Intel, based on its much-improved Skylake architecture. This led to a dramatic improvement in performance,” Eassa reports. “Then, in 2017, Apple updated the MacBook once again with further upgraded processors from Intel, known as Kaby Lake… [which] provided the MacBook with a welcome performance bump.”

“In the first half of 2019, I expect Apple to upgrade the MacBook to include new processors from Intel based on the company’s upcoming Ice Lake architecture. This will probably be the single biggest jump in performance that Apple has ever delivered with the MacBook,” Eassa reports. “Ultimately, I think with the next generation of MacBook, Apple will be able to offer the kind of performance that customers have generally come to expect from the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro models. This should make them perfectly suitable for the vast majority of consumer notebook use cases; they could even be quite capable for more ‘pro’ workloads like video editing.”

