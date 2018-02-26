“The EU push comes as a landmark legal battle in the United States nears its climax. The U.S. Supreme Court will this week hear oral arguments in a case pitting Microsoft against U.S. prosecutors, who are trying to force the company to turn over emails stored on its servers in Ireland in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation,” Fioretti reports. “Campaigners say giving governments so-called extra-territorial authority to reach across borders and access data would erode individuals’ privacy rights. Technology firms like Microsoft, Apple and IBM say it would undermine consumer trust in cloud services.”
“The planned law, which would apply to all companies around the world that do business in the European Union, is an apparent shift in position for the European Commission, the EU executive, which has stood on the side of privacy advocates in the past,” Fioretti reports. “The proposed law would apply to the personal data of people of all nationalities, not just EU citizens, as long as they were linked to a European investigation, one of the sources said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is what happens when countries cede their sovereignty to a quasi-governmental political confederation.
Give ’em and inch and they’ll try to take a mile.
The EU’s wish to become Oceania couldn’t be more obvious.
