Apple Australia has debuted a series of new ads celebrating same-sex marriage via TBWA\Sydney.

The new ads focus on iPhone X’s stellar video quality and each end with “Shot on iPhone X” and the Apple logo.

The series, “First Dance,” features real same sex married couples at their wedding receptions enjoying – you guessed it – their first dance.

The ads follow a November 14, 2017 tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook just before the first legal same-sex weddings under Australian law were held:

Congratulations Australia! Another important step toward equality for all. 🇦🇺 #MarriageEquality — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 15, 2017