The new ads focus on iPhone X’s stellar video quality and each end with “Shot on iPhone X” and the Apple logo.
The series, “First Dance,” features real same sex married couples at their wedding receptions enjoying – you guessed it – their first dance.
The ads follow a November 14, 2017 tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook just before the first legal same-sex weddings under Australian law were held:
MacDailyNews Note: The song underlying each of these ads is “Never Tear Us Apart,” by songwriters INXS’ Andrew Farriss (music) and Michael Hutchence (lyrics) as performed by Melbourne-based singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett.