“A file that Apple updated on its website last month provides the first acknowledgment that it’s relying on Google’s public cloud for data storage for its iCloud services,” Jordan Novet reports for CNBC.

“The disclosure is fresh evidence that Google’s cloud has been picking up usage as it looks to catch up with the likes of Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure business,” Novet reports. “Some media outlets reported on Google’s iCloud win in 2016, but Apple never provided confirmation of the change.”

“Apple periodically publishes new versions of a document called the iOS Security Guide. For years the document contained language indicating that iCloud services were relying on remote data storage systems from Amazon Web Services, as well as Microsoft’s Azure,” Novet reports. “But in the latest version, the Microsoft Azure reference is gone, and in its place is Google Cloud Platform.”

MacDailyNews Take: Via Apple’s iOS 11 Security document: Each file is broken into chunks and encrypted by iCloud using AES-128 and a key derived from each chunk’s contents that utilizes SHA-256. The keys and the file’s metadata are stored by Apple in the user’s iCloud account. The encrypted chunks of the file are stored, without any user-identifying information, using third-party storage services, such as S3 and Google Cloud Platform. – Apple Inc.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Jaribbs” for the heads up.]