“You can use Disk Utility to upgrade a Time Machine HFS+ volume to APFS without a warning. You’d think Disk Utility would detect the Time Machine backup and stop you, but it doesn’t,” Fleishman writes. “Once upgraded to APFS, the Time Machine backup archive is mostly useless, even though files aren’t destroyed.”
Fleishman writes, “The archive becomes useless, because APFS doesn’t support hard links.”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Disk Utility should warn users about upgrading a Time Machine HFS+ volume to APFS.