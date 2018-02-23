“Months after the release of macOS 10.13 High Sierra, folks are still having problems with limitations of the new Apple File System (APFS) format required for SSDs that run High Sierra, and which you can optionally upgrade other drives to use,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld.

“You can use Disk Utility to upgrade a Time Machine HFS+ volume to APFS without a warning. You’d think Disk Utility would detect the Time Machine backup and stop you, but it doesn’t,” Fleishman writes. “Once upgraded to APFS, the Time Machine backup archive is mostly useless, even though files aren’t destroyed.”

Fleishman writes, “The archive becomes useless, because APFS doesn’t support hard links.”

