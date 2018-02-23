“AirDrop is the fastest and easiest way to shuttle files and photos between iPhones and Macs,” Matt Elliott writes for CNET. “I use it to send screenshots from my iPhone to my Mac. I use it less frequently to send files from my Mac to my iPhone or another Mac, and each time I do, I dig around for it before giving up and using Spotlight to open it.”

“AirDrop is strangely omitted from the MacOS Dock, and there’s no clear way to add it,” Elliott writes. “Thanks to this How To Geek post, I discovered a roundabout way to add an AirDrop icon to your Mac’s Dock for even faster and easier AirDropping.”

1. Open Finder, click Go in the menu bar, and choose Go to Folder

2. Enter /System/Library/CoreServices/Finder.app/Contents/Applications/ and click Go

3. Drag the AirDrop icon from the Finder folder to your Dock and drop it

