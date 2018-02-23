“AirDrop is strangely omitted from the MacOS Dock, and there’s no clear way to add it,” Elliott writes. “Thanks to this How To Geek post, I discovered a roundabout way to add an AirDrop icon to your Mac’s Dock for even faster and easier AirDropping.”
1. Open Finder, click Go in the menu bar, and choose Go to Folder
2. Enter /System/Library/CoreServices/Finder.app/Contents/Applications/ and click Go
3. Drag the AirDrop icon from the Finder folder to your Dock and drop it
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, this works. Of course, you can also ask Siri to “Open AirDrop,” too.