“The High Court of Paris on Friday denied Apple’s request for an injunction that would have blocked activist group Attac from protesting at the company’s retail stores across France, as it has been doing for the past several months,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The order states that the mere presence of protesters at Apple’s stores in France, without violence, vandalism, or customers being blocked from entering the premises, is not enough to justify limiting the group’s rights to freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly protected by human rights laws in Europe,” Rossignol reports. “The court added that Attac acted in accordance with the European Union’s Statutes of the Association, and defined the protests as a matter of public interest. Apple has been ordered to pay 2,000 euros to cover Attac’s legal fees, according to the order, which was earlier reported by French website MacGeneration.”

“Apple previously said it has ‘a long tradition of supporting individuals and groups that peacefully express their opinions,’ but it accused Attac’s activists of “vandalizing shops and endangering the security of staff and customers,” which it finds unacceptable, according to court documents obtained by The Guardian,” Rossignol reports. “During a stunt at an Apple store in Aix-en-Provence last November, for example, activists painted “pay your taxes” on the glass windows.”

Read more in the full article here.