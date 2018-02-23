“The past couple weeks of living with the HomePod has given me a bit of time not only to see what the device has to offer right now, but has also helped me sketch out some ideas about where the future might be able to take it,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “In many ways, the HomePod reminds me a lot of the Apple Watch. But whereas the chief criticism of the latter upon its release was that it tried to do too much, the HomePod follows more of a tried-and-true Apple pattern: it starts small.”

“But perhaps it starts too small,” Moren writes. “As the Apple Watch evolved, it benefited from slimming down its portfolio to focus on a few key areas, but the HomePod instead has a lot of room to improve by deepening its focus on the areas that it’s already in.”

“HomeKit is improving, and more devices that support it are hitting the market,” Moren writes. “But Apple’s support for even its own devices is a pretty limited. Amazon and Google have already started pushing what their smart speakers can do with their Fire TV and Chromecast streaming boxes, respectively, and even offer integration with third-party devices. The HomePod’s awareness of my Apple TV, by comparison, is non-existent. It’s a bit of a head-scratcher that I exist in a world where I can tell Alexa to turn on my Apple TV, but not Siri.”

