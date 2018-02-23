“Apple is the only ‘big five’ technology company that’s not also a ‘top five’ hedge fund holding, according to Goldman Sachs,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC. “Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft are the most-loved stocks by hedge funds, alongside Time Warner, Goldman analysts said in a note.”

“The note lists the 50 stocks that appear most often among the top 10 holdings of fundamentally driven hedge funds,” Balakrishnan reports. “Apple is number 11 on the list, as a top 10 holding in 34 funds.”

“Amazon is a top 10 holding in 80 funds, Facebook is a top 10 holding in 70 funds, Alphabet is a top holding in 54 funds, and Microsoft is a top holding in 52 funds,” Balakrishnan reports. “The so-called VIP list doesn’t take into account the weighting of the S&P 500, though — where Apple’s behemoth market capitalization outpaces other companies.”

