“The note lists the 50 stocks that appear most often among the top 10 holdings of fundamentally driven hedge funds,” Balakrishnan reports. “Apple is number 11 on the list, as a top 10 holding in 34 funds.”
“Amazon is a top 10 holding in 80 funds, Facebook is a top 10 holding in 70 funds, Alphabet is a top holding in 54 funds, and Microsoft is a top holding in 52 funds,” Balakrishnan reports. “The so-called VIP list doesn’t take into account the weighting of the S&P 500, though — where Apple’s behemoth market capitalization outpaces other companies.”
MacDailyNews Take: Wall Street has never understood Apple and it looks like they never will.
