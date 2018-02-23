“Ever wanted to get inside the heads of the world’s top leaders? A new study has attempted to do just that with a test used by NASA astronauts,” Karen Gilchrist reports for CNBC. “Behavioral analytics company Mattersight used the world’s only linguistics-based model to find out what top leaders’ word choices reveal about their personalities.”

“The test, known as the Process Communications Model, was used for almost two decades by NASA to assess the psychological fitness of new recruits,” Gilchrist reports. “Being language-based, it is arguably harder to game than other self-report personality tests.”

Organizers:

• Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla, SpaceX: Organizers prioritize facts and data in their language patterns and avoid invoking emotion. As leaders, Organizers are goal-oriented and strive for perfection, often making it difficult for them to delegate. Organizers make up 25 percent of the population, with three-quarters being male. Other famous Organizers: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Martha Stewart, Warren Buffett.

Advisors:

• Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft: Advisors employ firm, formal and deliberate word choices to emphasize their conviction in their beliefs. When leading others, they tend to prioritize their own values and judgement over hard data. Advisors make up just 10 percent of the population and are more typically (75 percent) male. Other famous Advisors: Tim Cook, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Meg Whitman, Jørgen Vig Knudstorp.

Doers:

• Travis Kalanick, former CEO, Uber: Doers’ word choices tend to reflect their preference for action over planning. As leaders, they are also known for their charisma and short bursts of intense action. Doers account for 5 percent of the population, with just over half (60 percent) being male. Other famous Doers: Donald Trump, Mark Cuban and Richard Branson.

Read more, including examples of “Connectors” (Marissa Mayer, Laura Bush) and “Originals” (Mark Zuckerberg, Evan Spiegel) in the full article here.