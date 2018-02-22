“In the smartphone market, wireless carriers are easily the most important distribution channel for smartphone OEMs,” Evan Niu reports for The Motley Fool. “That even applies to Apple, despite the fact that it has a huge network of retail stores where consumers can go buy an iPhone directly from the company. Most smartphone buyers still prefer to walk into their carrier’s retail stores when it’s time to upgrade, as the majority of smartphone OEMs don’t have direct distribution.”

“With Apple Watch getting cellular connectivity in the Series 3 models, it looks like carriers are going to play an increasingly important role in smartwatch distribution,” Niu reports. “Apple sold an estimated 2.9 million Apple Watches in the U.S. during the fourth quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.”

“Of those, a whopping 975,000 units — over a third — were sold through the four major wireless carriers, with Verizon leading the way. Big Red noted on its last conference call that it activated 550,000 other connected devices that primarily consisted of wearables,” Niu reports. “Analyst Jeff Fieldhack believes that about half of Apple Watch’s U.S. unit volumes were sold directly through Apple Stores. Within carrier smartwatch sales, Apple accounts for approximately 90% of all sales, Fieldhack estimates, underscoring how strong Apple’s grip is on the growing smartwatch market.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]