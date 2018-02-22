“iPhones will eventually become trucks, the people who use them will do lots with them, but many of the tasks we once had to turn to PCs to achieve will become available to us through wearable devices, working together,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “These days we also get to access many of the tools we most use on our smartphone through wearable devices. More recently, we have begun to leave our smartphone at home, thanks to the SIM inside Apple Watch Series 3. “Over time, we will see the challenges that limit that experience shrink. Battery life and processing power will increase until some people won’t need to use a phone at all.”

“Already we’ve reached a point at which we can step out with nothing but an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods,” Evans writes. “When we do, we can make calls, ask questions, listen to music, send and receive messages and emails, take Notes, hail a ride, pay for groceries and more. We can even lock our front door with a spoken command. And switch on the burglar alarm.”

“When I think about that future I find it quite easy to imagine tomorrow’s Apple users will wear powerful Apple Watch and AirPod devices to use virtual iPhones/Macs that exist only in AR space,” Evans writes. “It’s a logical progression as the truck industry shrinks.”

