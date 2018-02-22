“Already we’ve reached a point at which we can step out with nothing but an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods,” Evans writes. “When we do, we can make calls, ask questions, listen to music, send and receive messages and emails, take Notes, hail a ride, pay for groceries and more. We can even lock our front door with a spoken command. And switch on the burglar alarm.”
“When I think about that future I find it quite easy to imagine tomorrow’s Apple users will wear powerful Apple Watch and AirPod devices to use virtual iPhones/Macs that exist only in AR space,” Evans writes. “It’s a logical progression as the truck industry shrinks.”
Imagine what could be done with AirPods coupled with a pair of Apple Specs. The sky’s the limit! — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2016
