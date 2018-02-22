“iPhones will eventually become trucks, the people who use them will do lots with them, but many of the tasks we once had to turn to PCs to achieve will become available to us through wearable devices, working together,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “These days we also get to access many of the tools we most use on our smartphone through wearable devices. More recently, we have begun to leave our smartphone at home, thanks to the SIM inside Apple Watch Series 3. “Over time, we will see the challenges that limit that experience shrink. Battery life and processing power will increase until some people won’t need to use a phone at all.”

“Already we’ve reached a point at which we can step out with nothing but an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods,” Evans writes. “When we do, we can make calls, ask questions, listen to music, send and receive messages and emails, take Notes, hail a ride, pay for groceries and more. We can even lock our front door with a spoken command. And switch on the burglar alarm.”

“When I think about that future I find it quite easy to imagine tomorrow’s Apple users will wear powerful Apple Watch and AirPod devices to use virtual iPhones/Macs that exist only in AR space,” Evans writes. “It’s a logical progression as the truck industry shrinks.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

Imagine what could be done with AirPods coupled with a pair of Apple Specs. The sky’s the limit! — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2016

SEE ALSO:
Inside Cupertino’s upcoming breakthrough product: Apple Glass – February 15, 2018
Apple moves toward what could be its greatest victory – February 15, 2018
Apple patent application details optical system for VR and AR headset – February 8, 2018
Apple acquires Canadian augmented reality headset startup Vrvana – November 21, 2017
Apple working on augmented reality headset running ‘rOS’ to ship as early as 2020 – November 8, 2017
Apple’s AR smartglasses – understanding the issues – August 29, 2017
Bernstein: Apple’s ‘smartglasses’ opportunity ‘could be enormous’ – August 25, 2017
Apple working on several prototypes of AR glasses – August 4, 2017
Apple’s next big move: Augmented reality – August 3, 2017
Apple’s rumored new glasses will be an even bigger deal than the iPhone – July 28, 2017
Apple smart glasses are inevitable – July 28, 2017