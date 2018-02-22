“Is your Mac starting up slower than it used to?” Jonny Evans asks for Apple Must. “Have you already run Disk Utility to check the condition of your machine, and it seems to be OK?”

“You may have some applications, server connections and background processes that launch whenever you login to your user account on your Mac. It speeds up start-up time if you get rid of those if you no longer need them. To do so, open System Preferences > Users & Groups, and select Login items,” Evans writes. “To get rid of one or more of the login items you might have installed, select them and then click the minus icon.”

“Macs need a certain amount of clear storage capacity to run at their best,” Evans writes. “As a rule of thumb, you should leave around 10 percent free.”

More tips in the full article here.