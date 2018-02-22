The NY Post reports:



A 12-year-old girl in Derby, England, was attacked and robbed of her iPhone 6s, although footage of the incident shows the young woman putting up a pretty good fight.



Police have made an arrest, and the girl’s family has raised over $1,800 through social media to replace the device.







Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: We recommend, when being mugged, just give up the iPhone as you never know to what lengths these criminals will go (think punches, broken bones, knives, and/or guns). You only get one life. You can always get another iPhone. Now, for $1,800, she can get an iPhone X 256GB with hundreds to spare for some AirPods, a nice iPhone case, even a HomePod and more! It’s also good news that they caught this despicable creep who would wrestle with a little girl to steal something out of her grasp. All’s well that ends well, especially if they throw the book at him!

