“Get ready to rock. Apple has been granted a patent (number 20180053491) for a ‘travel guitar’ that would work with an iPad or iPhone,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“According to the patent filing,” Sellers reports, “it would have a reduced profile configured to house or otherwise receive or coupled to a tablet or smartphone and take advantage of one or more apps for driving the operation, functionality and/or effects associated with the travel guitar, and a string assembly capable of retracting or otherwise housing the strings to enable or facilitate configuring the travel guitar into a reduced profile.”



